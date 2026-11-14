Murang'a plants 25,000 indigenous tree seedlings

Audio By Vocalize

Murang’a residents planted more than 25,000 indigenous tree seedlings in a renewed effort to boost tree cover and promote environmental conservation in the county.

The tree planting venture took place in Gatanga, with hundreds of residents joining the initiative in support of the government's efforts towards restoration of the environment, aimed at attaining 15 billion trees by 2032.

Led by County Commissioner Hassan Ali Bule, the tree planting initiative at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) in Gatanga resumed a month after it was suspended in Murang’a County, owing to failed rains before October 10.

In the exercise, top government officials, environmental organizations, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and members of the public planted the indigenous tree seedlings.

Mr Bule said the second tree planting day in Murang’a is scheduled on November 17, 2026, in the Del Monte area to ensure the target is achieved.

He further noted that the postponement of the tree planting exercise followed advice from environmental experts who warned that planting during dry conditions could compromise the survival of the seedlings.

“Murang’a County was keen to ensure that trees planted under the initiative survived and contributed meaningfully to environmental restoration,” he said.

The county administrator pleaded with the locals to embrace tree growing as a collective responsibility, emphasizing that planting should go hand in hand with nurturing and protecting the seedlings until maturity.

He said trees were essential in combating climate change through carbon absorption, protecting water catchment areas, controlling soil erosion and reducing the risk of landslides, particularly in areas with steep terrain.

Environmental experts who included the local Forest Conservator Eunice Njoroge said the 25,000 seedlings planted included 30 indigenous tree species identified to support environmental restoration and biodiversity conservation.

Planting of trees, Ms Njoroge said, will help to reduce the effects of landslides which are prevalent in the county during rainy seasons.

“An assessment conducted in 2021 established that Murang’a had a tree cover of 27.8 percent and forest cover of 16.68 percent. Sustained tree planting initiatives would help improve the county's environmental status,” she said.

Njoroge asked environmental organizations and local communities to expand tree cover, strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainable environmental conservation.