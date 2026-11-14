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Parliamentary committee tours Mau Mau road, Murang'a residents call for completion

By Boniface Gikandi | Nov. 14, 2026
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MPs Peter Kihungi of Kangema, George Kariuki (Ndia) and Twalib Bady (Jomvu) during the The National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure inspection tour of the Mau Mau road. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure came face to face with the incomplete sections of the Mau Mau road in Murang’a County during the inspection of the status of the multi-billion-shillings project.

The committee realized the work on the road was behind schedule, as the chairman, George Kariuki, ordered the contractors undertaking the Mau Mau Roads project in Kigumo and Kangema constituencies to expedite construction works and ensure timely completion.

The Ndia MP, accompanied by his Jomvu counterpart Twalib Bady, ruled out claims of delayed payment to the assigned contractors, saying the government had settled all payments due.

The two legislators said that the government remains committed to ensuring that all stalled development projects across the country are completed.

Sections inspected were Tuthu-Kanyenyaini (Kangema) and Mau Mau roads in Kinyona, Kangari, and Kigumo wards (Kigumo)

The total length of the Mau Mau road project, including main arteries and feeder roads, spans approximately 540 kilometres across Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, and Nyandarua counties. 

In Murang’a, it covers 225 kilometres.

“The committee has further directed the contractor to reorganise and redeploy workforce from other ongoing projects to the Tuthu-Kanyenyaini road to accelerate construction and ensure its completion within the stipulated timelines,” said MP Kariuki.

The visit by the committee came after the residents along the Tuthu- Kanyenya-ini road two months ago blocked the contractor’s site over claims of plans to transport bitumen to another section of the road.

MPs Peter Kihungi (Kangema) and Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo) separately said the contractor on the Tuthu-Kanyenya-ini road should work to the completion of the project, as scheduled, to enable the residents to enjoy value for their taxes.

“The contractor should redirect his energies to this section to ensure that construction is set to start in January. This is an important step towards addressing the concerns of our residents and ensuring that this long-awaited project moves forward and is completed,” he said.

In Kigumo, the committee traversed the road cutting across Kinyona, Kangari, and Kigumo wards, promising that the section is expected to be completed by mid 2027.

Area MP Munyoro said the contractor will continue maintenance and repairs on sections affected by the ongoing rains to ensure residents can access their roads as construction progresses.

“The residents have been expecting the completion of the project designed to shorten the distance and increase the transportation of goods in the counties of Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua.”

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Related Topics

MauMau road Development in Murang'a County
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