Uganda seeks Sh19 billion from World Bank to face coronavirus
It will also approach the International Monetary Fund for help with a projected decline in foreign exchange reserves from 4.2 months worth of imports to 3.5 months. Economic upheaval The Ugandan shilling declined sharply this week, prompting the central bank to intervene three times in a row to sell dollars and offer support. Kasaija said as a result of the economic upheaval from the outbreak, Uganda's imports were expected to decline 44 per cent in the four months to June. The expected widespread loss of jobs was likely to push an estimated 780,000 people into poverty, he said.
Uganda has not reported any cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and has been spreading around the world. Nevertheless, on Wednesday, the government ordered the closing of schools, bars and it banned public gatherings to prevent any outbreak.
