Kenyan shilling weakens further over coronavirus fear
SEE ALSO :Import lull, inflows push shilling to an 8-month highThe lock downs in Europe, which is Kenya's biggest export markets for produce like flowers in Europe and source of tourists, are expected to curb its hard currency earnings temporarily. Last Friday, Kenya confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, causing the shilling to weaken. The cases have since jumped to seven. The government has closed down schools indefinitely, restricted large public gatherings and limited entry into Kenya for people from countries with high cases of the virus.
