The Standard

Vumba community welcomes nomination of NLC chair by President Ruto

By Patrick Beja | Feb. 26, 2026
Ardhi House. [File, Standard]

Residents of Vanga Ward in Lunga Lunga Constituency, Kwale County, have welcomed the nomination of Dr Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy as Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC), terming it a historic moment for the marginalised Wavumba community.

Led by community spokesperson Allawy Abuzein, members of the community expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for what they described as a long-overdue recognition of minority groups in national leadership.

The Wavumba, also known as Vumba or Wumbas, are a small, indigenous Swahili-speaking fishing community primarily inhabiting Wasini Island, Vanga, Jimbo, and Pongwe areas of Kenya’s South Coast.

They settled in the present villages from Vumba Kuu on the Kenya-Tanzania border

and are often classified under the broader Shirazi or Swahili coastal communities, which have a total population of about 3,000 people, according to the national a recent national population and housing data.

According to the group, the Vumba and Shiraz have been historically marginalised in national appointments and other opportunities in government.

Separately, Lungalunga MP Mr Manglae Chiforomodo also welcomed the nomination of Dr Abdillahi, saying it confirmed the government's commitment to ensuring inclusivity in the country.

“Under President Ruto’s government, the Coast region has been handed several senior appointments. The newly nominated National Land Commission chair hails from Kwale county,” he observed.

Addressing journalists in Vanga village, a traditional fishing town, Abuzein said the nomination marks the first time since independence that a member of the Vumba minority community has been recognised at such a high national level.

“We want to thank President William Ruto for nominating a son from our community as chair of the National Land Commission. As a marginalised community, this is a gesture we do not take for granted,” said Abuzein.

He added that the president’s pledge to recognise minority communities is now bearing fruit.

Community members described Dr Abdillahi as a dedicated public servant with a clean track record.

He previously worked as an agricultural extension officer in Faza, Lamu County, where he was actively involved in community development initiatives.

Kwale County and the Coast region at large have long grappled with land ownership disputes and squatter problems, issues that have affected many coastal communities for decades.

Residents expressed confidence that Dr Alaway’s leadership at the NLC will help address historical land injustices in the region.

Grassroots leader Mwanatumu Siasa Mohamed echoed the sentiments, noting that land disputes have been a longstanding challenge for residents of Vanga Ward.

“We have experienced land problems for many years. Through the nomination of Dr Abdillahi, we are hopeful that solutions will finally be found,” she said.

Community elder Hilal Kassim said the nomination has strengthened their faith in the president’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“For a long time, marginalised communities were sidelined in national appointments. Today, we have witnessed a promise fulfilled,” he said.

Kassim also cited recent development projects initiated by the president in the area, including the commissioning of an electricity project on Wasini Island and the construction of the Sh2.7 billion Shimoni fish port.

Digger Classified

