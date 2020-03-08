Bank signs partnership with property firm to finance land buyers
Ms Kagwiria said the lifting of the interest rate caps has prompted renewed interest by investors in the property market. The bank projects the sector to record growth of at least 15 per cent in 2020. "NCBA is keen to tap growth in property market, which is recovering following the removal of the interest rate cap," she said. Optiven Group Chief Executive George Wachiuri said the deal will enable NCBA customers access value added plots for residential settlement, commercial purposes and future capital gains.
"NCBA customers will access our value added plots that eventually become part of a gated community. Buyers will have the option of building their own home or contracting Optiven Construction, a subsidiary of the company, to build for them," he said.
