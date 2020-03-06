Miller invests on state of the art facility to safeguard consumers

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu (left) with United Millers Limited Head of Business Development Punit Shah during a tour at the company. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Kisumu-based United Millers Ltd has in the past few years invested millions of shillings in state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to ensure its products meet high-quality standards.Head of Business Development Punit Shah said the company had imported some of the most expensive equipment in the market to ensure the grain they mill was safe from aflatoxin. Mr Shah spoke yesterday when he hosted senior Standard Group managers, led by the Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu, who are on a working tour of Kisumu. Shah said United Millers had invested heavily on standards to safeguard the safety of its customers. “We are not taking any chances with the quality of our products,” he said.The entrepreneur said the company that has been in operation since 1977 recently extended its business interest to Nakuru, where it manufactures edible oil and assorted confectioneries. Shah admitted that the miller was facing challenges with farmers whose grain did not meet required moisture content.

He said United Millers had started diversifying its products as a means of addressing the business disruption caused by an erratic economy. Mr Orlando praised the company’s directors for impressive investment in milling and edible oil manufacturing industry that employs hundreds of people in Kisumu and Nakuru. He said the Standard Group was reaching out to firms to help them use its communication platforms to reach more clients. “The market is undergoing a lot of disruption and no sector has been spared. To beat this disruption, companies must reposition their products by using new media platforms. We at Standard Group will partner with companies to help them reach their target audiences and customers,” said Mr Orlando. He was accompanied by the Standard Group’s Head of Strategy and Operations Benedict Omollo and Corporate Affairs Manager Charles Kimathi.

