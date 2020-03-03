Court puts Tuju’s firm under receivership over Sh1.5b debt
Justice Nzioka said she could not order Dari to be run by its directors and the receiver managers based on the mistrust between the two. The judge observed that a simple task of meeting to iron out who was to run the company in the intervening period had hit a dead end. According to the judge, the bad blood stems from an accusation that Dari directors had frustrated efforts by the receivers to take over the company by withholding financial information. On the other hand, she said, Dari accuses the bank of underhand tactics which resulted to its failure to pay the loan. "The company cannot be effectively run by both the directors and the receivers. Upon appointment, the receivers remain in force. They will not dispose any assets under debenture," she ruled. Urgent case Mr Muite urged the court to determine the case urgently, noting that no company in the country has survived after being handed over to receivers. He said Tuju was healing well in the United Kingdom and will be ready to testify before the court by the end of this month. Justice Nzioka's ruling is a second setback against the politician. Another judge from the same division two weeks ago declared that a judgement obtained by the bank in the UK can be enforced in Kenya. Justice Wilfrida Okwany, in her judgement which paved way for the bank to go after Tuju's assets, ruled the politician had an opportunity before the UK Court of Appeal, but which he lost.
