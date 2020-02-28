Restaurant on the hunt for a ‘professional chicken taster’

One lucky person will get to eat fried chicken as their legitimate job. KFC has announced a vacancy for the position of professional chicken taster. This could be the job of a lifetime considering the rising rate of unemployment especially among the youth worldwide.

The eatery famed for its ‘finger lickin’ good’ chicken announced that it was looking for 'KFC's biggest fan' to become the face of its next campaign and 'finger lick their way to fame'. The only requirement is that you must be good at eating chicken. The ad read: "One clucky fan will get the chance to tuck into some of Kentucky's finest, winging their way to stardom as the face of the chicken legend's latest campaign.

"The winning KFC connoisseur will take part in an exclusive photoshoot showcasing their finest finger lickin' skills." Sadly, it seems the offer is only open to UK residents. The person will be hired after a daylong internship at the Kentucky Fried Chicken.

