Lay-offs dips NSSF collections by Sh3 billion
The troubles of retail giants like Nakumatt and Uchumi also led to lower NSSF collections. Omerikwa said that reduced contributions due to late disbursements from the national government to schools and other employers also added to the deficit The Abdulswamad Nassir-led committee heard that layoffs by county governments contributed to reductions totaling more than Sh1 billion in form of arrears. "A reduction in the number of county government employees paying NSSF contributions due to lack of confirmation of staff to permanent and pensionable terms affected collections," said Omerikwa. The decline in contributions was also attributed to the slump in business and collapse of some sugar millers. "The fund lost revenue amounting to Sh40.6 million from Miwani, Muhoroni, Chemelil, Busia, Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories." Omerikwa said the exclusion of the NSSF column in the government payroll also presents a challenge in the receipt of contributions from the national and county governments. Unremitted contributions It also emerged that the fund has a deficit of unremitted members' contributions by employers that has accumulated over the years to about Sh5.6 billion. Omerikwa complained that recovery efforts were being hampered by numerous court cases. The revelations come at a time the fund is planning to increase monthly contributions to Sh1,080 from July 1. The move has been necessitated after Treasury joined out-of-court talks with workers' unions to resolve a dispute over the retirement deductions. The stalled NSSF Act 2013 that introduced the changes had also sought to raise monthly contributions from employers to match each employee's deductions, which have remained at Sh200 monthly.
