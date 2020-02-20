State agency to provide loans for shipboard jobs training

Shipping and Maritime Affairs PS Nancy Karingithu.

Youth seeking careers aboard ships can now obtain government loans to be trained.This is after the State Department of Shipping and Maritime Affairs on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to provide the loans. Speaking during the signing ceremony in Nairobi, Shipping Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said the loans would also help the trainees pay for medical examinations and other requirements before they start life at sea. Dr Karigithu (pictured) said the training would help many youth obtain jobs in international shipping companies.

Already, Mediterranean Shipping (MSC) Lines, one of the world's largest liners, has a working relationship with Kenya, where youth who have studied hospitality can be employed in MSC cruise ships. Karigithu said at least 2,000 youth would be able to borrow Sh100,000 a month under the partnership.

“Careers at sea present great opportunities for addressing the unemployment challenge," said the PS, acknowledging that the shipping sector provided decent jobs. Youth Fund board chair Victor Mwongera said they were committed to creating a sustainable system of supporting youth to take advantage of employment opportunities in the shipping industry.

He noted that his entity had a revolving fund that would provide the money.

