State agency to provide loans for shipboard jobs training
SEE ALSO :KMA urges caution in Indian Ocean, inland waters over X-massWorking relationship Already, Mediterranean Shipping (MSC) Lines, one of the world's largest liners, has a working relationship with Kenya, where youth who have studied hospitality can be employed in MSC cruise ships. Karigithu said at least 2,000 youth would be able to borrow Sh100,000 a month under the partnership.
Careers at sea present great opportunities for addressing the unemployment challenge," said the PS, acknowledging that the shipping sector provided decent jobs. Youth Fund board chair Victor Mwongera said they were committed to creating a sustainable system of supporting youth to take advantage of employment opportunities in the shipping industry.
SEE ALSO :The West has taken sides in border rowHe noted that his entity had a revolving fund that would provide the money.
