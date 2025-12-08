Nyanza leaders told to respect one another amid rising political tension

Businessman Chris Ojode was speaking during a meeting with political stakeholders in Ndhiwa Town. (James Omoro, Standard)

Elected leaders and appointed government officials from the Nyanza region have been told to respect one another to avoid tension, which has marred the region.

This follows demonstrations witnessed in Kisumu, Siaya and Migori counties over what the protestors termed as differences between Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Even though the two renowned leaders have not been seen criticising each other in public, their close allies were seen protesting over the differences, meaning there is a problem between them.

Businessman Chris Ojode said no feud should be witnessed between appointed leaders in the government and their elected counterparts from Nyanza.

“It is our expectation that there should be no wrangles between our elected leaders and the leader who was appointed in the government from Nyanza. We appeal to them to respect one another and work in harmony to support development in our region,” Ojode said.

Speaking when he met Ndhiwa Constituency political stakeholders in Ndhiwa Town, Ojode said Governor Wanga and PS Omollo should not have any differences.

“Governor Wanga and PS Omollo should not have any differences. The tension witnessed in Nyanza must have been fuelled by third parties around them. I urge them to co-exist peacefully,” Ojode said.

Ojode, who is eyeing the Homa Bay senatorial seat, urged all elected leaders and appointed leaders in the county to work together in using their powers to influence development in Homa Bay and the Nyanza region.

He also urged youth and political leaders to embrace political tolerance to avoid violence in the area.

The businessman said the violence witnessed in Homa Bay County during the Kasipul parliamentary by-election was absurd.

He said there is life beyond politics.

“Let our young people know that there is life beyond politics. My fellow leaders should also know that it is inappropriate to fight in order to get to elective positions,” Ojode said.