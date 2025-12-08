×
The Standard

Uganda's Electoral Commission condemns violence at Bobi Wine's rally

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 8, 2025
Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine said he was hit in the face with a cane during the rally. [Sumy Sadurni, AFP]

Uganda's Electoral Commission has condemned the violence that broke out during presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s campaign rally in Gulu on December 6, terming the incident unfortunate and uncalled for.

In a statement, the commission's Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon said the clashes were especially disappointing, coming just days after a meeting between agents of all presidential candidates and the Uganda Police Force, where parties committed to peaceful and lawful conduct during the campaign period.

The Commission reiterated that violence goes against its consistent call for stakeholders to uphold peace and adhere to electoral laws to guarantee Ugandans a free, fair and credible election.

At the same time, Justice Byabakama stressed that all duly nominated presidential candidates are free to campaign anywhere in Uganda as long as they observe the law and EC guidelines.

He urged parties that encounter disagreements on the campaign trail to resolve issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

"The Commission calls on the police to investigate the circumstances that led to Saturday's confrontation and ensure that those responsible are subjected to the full force of the law," the statement read in part.

It further urged security agencies to exercise restraint and apply lawful, proportionate and humane methods when enforcing electoral regulations.

.

