How to find the right location for your business

Dear Okoth, I have had more than two decades of running businesses. Some have failed while others have thrived. And for my businesses that died, I realised one thing. Location matters a great deal. Where one sets up a business can determine its success or failure. For example, one of my restaurants. Every time I opened it up for business, it failed and we would shut it down. But it picked up on the fourth try.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

While my choice of business partners was also questionable, location played a huge part. And after figuring this one detail out, I reopened and it flourished. To date. The right location gives a business competitive advantage. Understand the ecosystem within which the business will operate.We asked you to send in your hustle gripes and you did. In turn, we got answers from seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.?

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.