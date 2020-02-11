KRA to destroy uncollected vehicles at Customs warehouse
SEE ALSO :This Treasury clerk made Sh600m in six yearsKRA will also auction 120 consignments of assorted goods that have remained uncollected from the various ports of entry. These include communication equipment, pharmaceutical goods and personal effects. KRA moves goods that have not been entered or removed by importers to the Customs warehouse within 21 days where they are held for another 30 days before the State gives the importers a 30-day notice for auction or disposal. Earlier this year, the taxman announced it would be auctioning uncollected goods held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The items in the list belonged to more than 400 private and public entities as well as individuals.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Some of the companies with uncollected goods included Telkom Kenya, Airtel, East African Breweries Ltd, Airbus Helicopters, Jambojet and Liquid Telecom. Others were Toyota Kenya, Microsoft Kenya, Muthaiga Golf Club, Aga Khan Hospital, Kenya School of Monetary Studies and Coast General Hospital.
