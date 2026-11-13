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Indian national arrested at JKIA over Sh172 million gold scam

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Nov. 13, 2026
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Jomo Kenyatta International Airport International Arrivals. [File, Standard]

Police have arrested an Indian national in connection with a gold investment fraud involving USD 1,325,970 (approximately KSh172.3 million).

The suspect, identified as Maheshbhai Rameshbhai Bhadra, was intercepted and arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), moments after arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives based at the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office arrested the suspect following investigations into a complaint by an investor who alleged that he had been defrauded of the money.

The complainant was allegedly duped through an informal Hawala money-transfer arrangement involving agents in Dubai and Kenya.

At the centre of the alleged scam was a promise to secure 210 kilogrammes of gold.

Investigations indicate that the complainant was induced to part with the money on the pretext of purchasing the precious metal, but the anticipated transaction never materialised.

"The arrest was effected pursuant to a stop order issued by the Milimani Law Courts, paving the way for further legal proceedings," the DCI said.

The suspect was taken to custody undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.

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JKIA Arrest Indian National Arrested Suspect Arrested Over Gold Investment Fraud
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