Buried by WhatsApp: How digital harambees changed Kenya's fundraising culture

The familiar funeral and wedding committee meetings, once a fixture in Nairobi’s restaurants, church halls and village compounds, are disappearing into smartphone screens. [AFP]

Fundraising has long been the tie that binds families and friends together during funerals, weddings and times of need, including when raising money for education and medical bills.

The familiar funeral and wedding committee meetings, once a fixture in Nairobi’s restaurants, church halls and village compounds, are disappearing into smartphone screens.