How the Boma International Hospitality College is changing the hospitality and fine dining training industry

Sponsored Content

Students in class at The Boma International Hospitality College.

Are you a high school graduate who has a desire to venture into the hospitality business? Are you someone who has always desired to go into the hotel business? You have been searching for the best college to go to for the necessary skills and are on the verge of giving up on your dream? Or are you currently in the hotel business but are looking to sharpen your skills and get internationally recognized school certificates? Here is a college that is looking to help you nurture your talents, ambitions and give you the vital skills to venture in this industry,The Boma International Hospitality College () in partnership with the Business and Hotel Management School () in Switzerland are looking to nurture your interest in the hospitality industry and empower your ambitions. They have a developed state of the art study program which is designed to facilitate access to demanding, while rewarding careers. BIHC, through their Professional Hospitality Development Program, have set out to train and retrain professionals across various departments of the Hospitality Industry through tailor- made programs and short courses. These involve, front office operations, food and beverage service techniques, professional chefs’ course, housekeeping and laundry operations, among others. This program will not only rejuvenate the student by improving their skill- set but also affirm BIHC’s stand as a top national and regional leader in hospitality training.The curriculum maintains a strong emphasis on Swiss tradition of balancing theories with immediate practical applications within the and most central operating areas. These are, the Food and Beverage and Rooms Division departments at the Boma Hotel Complex which are part of the Applied Hotel Operations module. This college is fully equipped with all the necessary equipment. Fitted with modern training kitchens, training restaurants and bars and access to all front and back-of - the house facilities of The Boma Hotels. These include Front office, Housekeeping, Spa and Health Club areas. There has been a recent expansion of facilities and introduction of a new e-learning Resource Centre and lecture rooms equipped with the latest audio-visual equipment, labs and a computer center. Alongside all these good things, all students have good access to Internet, Intranet and Campus- wide wireless connection.Theory can get boring but at BIHC, they don’t just prioritize that since there are obviously practicals for you while you are enrolled there, I mean how else will you know how to cook and be an expert in hospitality if you don’t practice it? However, that’s not all, at the Boma Franchise, the programs include periods of externships at leading international and local hospitality brands, where the students are expected to prove their skills, knowledge and attitudes. This is done under direct monitoring of professionals who ensure to do their very best to provide guidance for the students’ professional benefit. The students, that is You and I... may undertake PAID International Internship programs in the USA, Middle East and the Caribbean as part of their study package.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

BIHC has ingeniously designed their courses to prepare the students for various positions in the industry globally, with Diploma and Certificate courses which have intakes in January, May and September. Alongside these, there are short courses in International Cookery and Pastry which run separately on weekends or weekdays throughout the year. With all these, you are on your way to being a hospitality expert and a culinary mastermind. Besides, you could even start your own restaurant and put all those good skills to use. However, Charity begins at home, start by showing off your new skills to your family and friends. I believe you will be the chef you have always imagined to be. Now go forth and make your dreams come true!

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.