Embattled Credit Suisse chief Thiam steps down
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.But Switzerland's number two bank had maintained that just one senior leader, chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee who was forced out in October, was entirely to blame for both incidents and that rest of the top brass, including Thiam, had not been aware of the activities. "I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues," Thiam insisted in Friday's statement. "It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt. I regret that this happened and it should never have taken place," he added. The scandal broadened last weekend, when a Swiss weekly reported that the bank had also ordered surveillance on Greenpeace, including accessing militants’ emails, to try to find out when they were planning demonstrations against the bank. In 2017, Greenpeace gatecrashed the bank's annual general meeting, with demonstrators unfurling a banner to protest links with companies behind a controversial oil pipeline in the United States. Gottstein, who will take over the helm of Credit Suisse next week, has worked for the bank for more than two decades, and currently heads its Swiss operations and is a member of the executive board, the bank statement said. "Based on his deep and comprehensive experience in our business and in view of his impressive performance as head of our Swiss bank and his respect amongst our clients and employees, Thomas Gottstein is excellently positioned to lead Credit Suisse into the future," company chairman Urs Rohner said in the statement.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.