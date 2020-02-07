Mumias restarts ethanol plant

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (L) Mumias Sugar Company receiver-manager Ponangipalli Venketa Ramana Rao and Kakamega Trade CEC Kassim Were during the restart of ethanol production at Mumias Sugar Company (in receivership) February 5, 2019. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Production of ethanol at Mumias Sugar Company resumed yesterday as it emerged the Kakamega County Government will be working with the receiver-manager to fully revive the miller.Kenya Power reconnected power supply to the factory on Monday despite being owed a substantial debt by the once giant miller. The miller was put under receivership by Kenya Commercial Bank last year, with the bank appointing receiver-manager PVR Rao. “When we took over the company last year, our main intention was to restart production and we have met our target immediately we were reconnected to the national grid,” said Mr Rao yesterday.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Senator Cleophas Malala commissioned the operations. The management said the ethanol production will go on as they continue mapping out the availability of sugarcane to restart sugar milling in April. “People were suffering when we didn’t have operations but very soon, we will see sugar production under the joint effort of the County Government of Kakamega,” said Rao.

The county government has formed a three-member team that will advise and liaise with the miller.

