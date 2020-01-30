Brothers seek part in Sh2.2b debt case
In a notice of motion dated July 8, 2019 the directors, through lawyer Sherman Njoroge, claimed they had a genuine stake in the proceedings and outcome of the case. They said if they were not enjoined in the case they may suffer irreparable damages and auctioneers would be after them, being the guarantors of the loan. They protested the move by the bank to auction the property the company used as security for the loan for Sh696,539,475, which is lower than the current market value. "Although the property valuation by Mwaka Musau Consultants as at May 31, 2019 stands at Sh755,250,000, the defendant still insists on the 2018 valuation, which is breach of statutory duty towards the intended interested parties," said the lawyer. The bank, on the other hand, claims the application by the former directors is an abuse of court process and should be dismissed.
