Keep moving and remember who you are
It is a journey that will test your limits. Reveal who you really are. Will you be beaten by life and allow it to keep you down or will you, feebly and out of breath, fight your way back up? Today you will read about a man who, at 48 realised that he had to find something that would light the fire in him once more. And he did. His story made me realise that at whatever age you are in, you will be just fine if you don't lay down and let your dark days win.
You will also meet a gritty woman who failed at so many businesses but found her 'thing' when she decided to solve the one problem she was facing on a daily basis. All the answers you need lie within you. Just search harder. And bend, don't break.
Judith Mwobobia, Hustle Editor.
