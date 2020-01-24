Striking Kabarnet school workers to be axed
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The letter is copied to the Rift Valley Regional Director of Education and Baringo County Director of Education. The staff, however, have remained adamant that no amount of intimidation will force them go back to work without their dues. The workers, who now feel the government is out to intimidate them, have vowed to continue with their strike. They accused the government of failing to honour its promises to settle the arrears last year when they had a meeting. The Standard has established that Regional Director of Education John Olotuaa visited the school in September 26, 2019. In his visit, Mr Olotuaa indicated in the visitor’s book that he went there to conduct assessment in relation to challenge of unpaid arrears for non-teaching staff and other challenges in the school. Though the non-teaching workers have for several times sought to have their issues addressed, their pleas even to the Ministry of Education have failed to bear fruits. A letter from the ministry to the County Director of Education dated September 3, 2019 indicated that matter had reached the office of the Principal Secretary who was keen to address the issue. “The matter is now before the Principal Secretary, State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education, who has keen interest in addressing the situation,” read the letter. The letter signed by Fredrick Haga, Director, Special Needs Education in the ministry, states that a team had been constituted to access and investigate issues raised. And true to the letter, a team visited school and a meeting was held in September 27, 2019.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.