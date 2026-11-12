How spies turn love affairs into tools of blackmail and intelligence gathering

AI, superchips and cyber warfare may be reshaping modern espionage, but some secrets are still won the old-fashioned way: through sex and scandal.
The latest controversy to ripple through the tech world centres on Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and his affair with a woman accused by Washington of working for Chinese intelligence, a claim Beijing denies.
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