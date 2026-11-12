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How spies turn love affairs into tools of blackmail and intelligence gathering

By AFP | Nov. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Megaspeed's Alice Huang attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. [AFP]

AI, superchips and cyber warfare may be reshaping modern espionage, but some secrets are still won the old-fashioned way: through sex and scandal.

The latest controversy to ripple through the tech world centres on Nvidia chief Jensen  Huang and his affair with a woman accused by Washington of working for Chinese intelligence, a claim Beijing denies.

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Jensen Huang Affair Alice Huang Nvidia AI Chips
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