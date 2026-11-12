Sarah Wairimu gave police conflicting accounts of Cohen's whereabouts, court told

Fresh details have emerged of how Sarah Wairimu allegedly misled police investigators about the whereabouts of her missing husband, Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, days after his disappearance, giving officers conflicting accounts of his purported travels abroad and failing to report him missing.
The revelations were made before the Kibera High Court by former Kilimani Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Fatuma Ali Hadi, who told the court that Wairimu initially claimed Cohen had travelled to Thailand for medical treatment.
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