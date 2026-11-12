Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Nvidia reportedly weighs fate of CEO Huang

By AFP | Nov. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. [AFP]

CEO Jensen Huang's future with Nvidia was unclear Thursday as the chip giant's board was reported to have met after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.

The scandal has sent shares of the multi-trillion dollar behemoth plunging and left uncertain the fate of Huang, who has been a key promoter of the artificial intelligence boom.

Huang, 63, has spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced AI chips to China, and US President Donald Trump last year cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there over objections from Beijing's critics in both parties.

The chip giant's board met on Wednesday to weigh Huang's future, according to CNN and the New York Times. Nvidia has not made any statements about the outcome of the meeting.

Beijing has rejected the spying allegations.

Nvidia shares were down around 25 percent from their all-time high in early October and the scandal has raised questions over who could replace Huang if he is ousted.

The rapidly unfolding story exploded after reports that Huang, who has been married to Lori Huang for over 40 years, was involved in an extramarital romance.

The Nvidia CEO has since admitted to having an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, who was a senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed.

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this past spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.

Megaspeed's Alice Huang attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. [AFP]

Alice Huang was among the attendees at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.

She visited Taiwan a total of eight times in 2024 and 2025, a Taiwanese government minister said Thursday.

Nvidia's board had already announced on Sunday a probe of what it called reporting that Jensen Huang had been the target of a "foreign intelligence effort".

Then came on Wednesday New York Times reporting that the Nvidia co-founder was involved in a second extramarital affair, saying there was video evidence of the 63-year-old executive being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

Powell, 48, has been a public face of Nvidia's efforts to expand the chip technology into higher education and health care, and was speaking at a San Jose, California conference where they "were seen being affectionate at the hotel" by bystanders, the Times reported.

The chip giant's code of conduct tells associates to avoid conflicts of interest, and cites the example of "personal relationships".

"We avoid situations where our actions might create a conflict -- actual or potential -- between our personal gain and our obligations to Nvidia", the code says.

Possible ouster 

Nvidia's bylaws require a majority of the 11 board directors to remove Huang as CEO. But he would retain his board seat, which could only be taken away by shareholders.

Several directors want to appoint Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim leader, according to US news outlet Semafor.

An outside firm is helping the board identify potential replacements, Bloomberg News reported.

Huang has repeatedly avoided naming a successor when the question is brought up.

The New York Times earlier reported that the tech CEO has been called on by Congress to provide a closed-door briefing on his interactions with Alice Huang.

As the artificial intelligence industry surge has spurred Nvidia's stock prices to new heights, Huang has appeared at US President Donald Trump's side at White House events, as recently as last month when he accepted a National Medal of Science from the Republican leader.

Huang was among the world's most influential tech leaders -- including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg -- who vowed to self-regulate AI against possible threats, as Trump rejected calls for government oversight and dismissed warnings the technology could wipe out humanity.

Nvidia shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against Huang and the AI chip maker for failing to disclose information about the relationship to investors.

Founded in 1993, Nvidia designs advanced components originally created to handle 3D visuals in video games, called Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

Nvidia's processors are mostly made by Taiwanese company TSMC, the world's largest contract manufacturer of chips.

Nvidia is scheduled to release its quarterly results on November 17.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nvidia Shares Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Jensen Huang Affair Nvidia AI Chips
.

Latest Stories

The Heat
The Heat
Cartoons
By Harry
33 mins ago
Global powers head to Asia with trade, AI, security in focus
Asia
By AFP
47 mins ago
Buxton contractor clarifies on project status as tensions escalate
Real Estate
By Christian Mutunga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Honey traps: How spies use sex and scandal to steal state secrets
By AFP 4 hrs ago
Honey traps: How spies use sex and scandal to steal state secrets
How Sarah Wairimu lied to police about Tob Cohen's whereabouts
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
How Sarah Wairimu lied to police about Tob Cohen's whereabouts
From accusations of extortion to murder, tribal jibes and body shaming: Inside Ruto-Gachagua toxicity
By Ndungu Gachane 9 hrs ago
From accusations of extortion to murder, tribal jibes and body shaming: Inside Ruto-Gachagua toxicity
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
By Prestone Murunga 10 hrs ago
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved