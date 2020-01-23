Jumia looks to services, platforms to halt slide
"Clearly it's a bit uphill, but I think in the end if investors believe they're going to make money on the story, they're going to buy into it," said Sarah Simon, senior analyst at Berenberg. "But they have to prove themselves." Hodara declined to comment on whether Jumia planned to seek more outside cash, but said that as the business scaled up, costs would come down. Improvements to its algorithms were also helping, he said. JumiaPay, the company's online payment platform, is a key part of the growth plan, Hodara said. The company is interested in making it and its logistics network available to third-parties, even those not selling on its e-commerce platform. Jumia has tested this on a small scale, but said widespread access - where, for example, an individual could drop a package at a Jumia hub in Lagos and have it delivered to a friend in Nairobi - could come eventually. "We have a very significant footprint of physical locations across the continent where we can inject packages and parcels and distribute it. That's unique," Hodara said. In the near term, the company is also looking to increase the extra services it offers to sellers, for a fee, in addition to the warehouse space, marketing services and search engine optimisation it already offers. "A fantastic world would be a world where you have zero commission as a seller...and your entire monetisation is made out of additional services you sell to the sellers," he said.
