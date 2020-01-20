Britain's Prince Harry attends Africa conference in London

Britain's Prince Harry attends a rugby event at the Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.Harry spoke on Sunday of his unhappiness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that will see him and his wife Meghan exit official roles to seek an independent future. Johnson called for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa. The summit brings together 21 African countries with UK and African companies. This is the first time governments and businesses from the UK and Africa have come together for an event of this scale.

Deals worth billions of pounds will be announced at the Summit. These will drive jobs and growth in all parts of the UK and in Africa, benefitting a range of British companies from family firms to major multinationals. All new investments will reflect the Prime Minister’s commitment to build long-term, sustainable relationships in Africa underpinned by our values and high standards. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use his opening speech to illustrate this modern partnership with examples of UK businesses like Dorset-based Low Energy Designs, which is installing smart street lighting across Nigeria, Northern Irish firm Lagan which has won the contract to build a business park in Uganda. And Diageo which is investing £167 million to build a state of the art, environmentally friendly breweries in Kenya and wider East Africa.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will announce an end to UK support for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas, ending direct Official Development Assistance, investment and export credit.

