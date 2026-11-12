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Inspector Sang charged over Mbobu killing, to remain in custody

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 12, 2026
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Inspector Kenneth Sang arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on October 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang has been charged with the murder of City lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu before the Kibera High Court, where he denied the offence.

Sang appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza on Thursday, November 12, 2026, for plea-taking after a mental assessment report confirmed that he was fit to stand trial.

“We have a mental assessment report which shows that you are fit to plead to charges,” Justice Kavedza told him.

The judge subsequently read out the murder charge, informing Sang that he was accused of killing Mbobu on September 9, 2025, along Magadi Road near Brookhouse International School in Karen, Nairobi County.

“Not true,” Sang responded when asked whether he committed the offence.

Justice Kavedza subsequently entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The prosecution, led by Gikui Gichuhi, opposed his release on bail, informing the court that it had already filed an application seeking to have him detained pending the determination of the matter.

The State also sought to consolidate Sang's case with that of five other suspects already facing murder charges over Mbobu's killing.

They include politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemboi Borboroi.

The five pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when they appeared before Justice Kavedza on October 27, 2026.

Sang's lawyer, Mwaura, requested seven days to file a replying affidavit in response to the prosecution's application opposing bail.

Justice Kavedza directed the defence to file its replying affidavit and written submissions within seven days.

The judge further ordered the prosecution to supply the defence with all evidence in its possession and ensure an inventory of the materials supplied was signed.

However, Gichui told the court that some witness statements required redaction to protect key witnesses, adding that the evidence would be supplied in batches.

The court directed that Sang be remanded at Nairobi Remand Prison as the prosecution pursues consolidation of the case with that of the five other co- accused persons.

The matter will be mentioned on November 19, 2026, when the court is expected to consider the consolidation request and compliance with its directions.

Further, Justice Kavedza ordered family members of the accused and Sang to be interviewed by probation officers to facilitate the preparation of pre-bail reports.

Sang was arrested in Eldoret on October 24, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He had been wanted in connection with the murders of Mbobu and clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

 Investigators had previously told a Nairobi court that Sang allegedly played a key role in planning Mbobu's killing.

Mbobu was shot eight times as he drove along Magadi Road on September 9, 2025.

A post-mortem examination established that he died from severe injuries and excessive bleeding.

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Related Topics

Inspector Kenneth Kipkemoi Sang Kyalo Mbobu Murder Justice Diana Kavedza
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