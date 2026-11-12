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Ruto, Sifuna tie as preferred presidential candidates for 2027- TIFA

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 12, 2026
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President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna are tied as the most preferred candidates for the 2027 presidential election, with each commanding 31 per cent support, according to a new opinion poll by Trends Insight for Africa (TIFA).

The poll, released Thursday, Nov 12, shows a sharp rise in Sifuna’s popularity, from no recorded support between August 2022 and November 2025 to 10 per cent in May 2026. His rating rose to 15 per cent in June before surging to 31 per cent in November.

Ruto’s support has also recovered, rising from 24 per cent in May and June this year to 31 per cent in November.

The president’s rating stood at 18 per cent in August 2022 before declining to 16 per cent in September 2025. It recovered to 19 per cent in November 2025 and rose further to 24 per cent in May 2026.

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i has recorded a steady decline in popularity. His support fell from 32 per cent in August 2022 to 21 per cent in September 2025 and 18 per cent in November 2025. His rating dropped further to 14 per cent in May 2026, remained unchanged in June and fell to five per cent in November.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's support stands at nine per cent in November 2026, down from 19 per cent in November 2025 and 13 per cent in June 2025. His rating had risen to 25 per cent in May 2026 before declining.

Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua garnered four per cent support in November 2026, down from seven per cent in June and nine per cent in May. His rating stood at three per cent in November 2025, six per cent in September 2025 and two per cent in August 2022.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, whose support was previously negligible, recorded one per cent in November 2026. His emergence as a potential presidential candidate comes after his reported fallout with the ruling United Democratic Alliance.

Support for other unnamed potential candidates fell from a high of 14 per cent in September 2025 to one per cent in November 2026.

The proportion of undecided respondents has also fluctuated, falling from 24 per cent in August 2022 to 15 per cent in November 2026.

Those who declined to state their preference accounted for four per cent in November 2026, down from eight per cent in August 2022.

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Related Topics

TIFA Poll Edwin Sifuna William Ruto 2027 Presidential Election
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