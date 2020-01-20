M-pesa customers to access 20 markets across world
"We are confident in the success of this partnership and benefits it will bring our customers," said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet's Money Transfer Segment. Customers sending money to M-PESA through Ria will be informed of the applicable exchange rate and transaction fee before sending money. Transfers sent through Ria will reflect immediately in a customer's M-PESA balance saving recipients the trouble of currency conversions or having to visit an outlet to receive money sent to them. Some of Ria's top markets include the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, in addition to majority of European countries.
According to Central Bank of Kenya statistics, more than 40 percent of international transfers are now received through M-pesa service.
