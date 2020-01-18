Summit gets Sh10m boost from Museveni

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni (right) with the Great Lake Region Private Sector Forum chairman Richard Ngatia (centre) and businessman Kiprono Kittony at State House in Entebe Uganda.

The upcoming Great Lakes Investment and Trade Conference slated for March this year has received a major boost after Uganda President Yoweri Museveni pledged Sh10 million for the event.Museveni made the pledge after the Great Lakes Region Private Sector Forum Chairman Richard Ngatia paid him a courtesy call at State House, Entebbe-Uganda. Mr Ngatia led the delegation to see the Ugandan President after the launch of the forum round table meeting in Kampala ahead of the conference to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from March 18-20. "I sincerely thank Uganda President Yoweri Museveni for the kind gesture and pledge of $100,000 towards the support of the upcoming conference to be held in Kigali," Ngatia said.

"As KNCCI we are focused on the expansion of trade across borders with specific focus on women and youth,” he added. He said with recent establishment of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), there is urgent need for the private sector to boost intra-regional trade to increase trade and investment in the region. Through a resolution by the General Assembly held in Nairobi, delegates prioritised regional infrastructure and strengthened economic connectivity.

