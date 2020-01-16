Mumias to resume operations on Monday
This after the Kenya Power Limited Company (KPLC) reconnected power supply to the factory.
SEE ALSO :Revealed: Greed that bled Mumias to its painful endWabuke said the restart is fully funded by the lender who aims at recovering its debt through the sale of products from the miller. “The miller is set to start ethanol production by January 20, as we have finished up all the maintenance and procured enough bagasse and molasses,” said Wabuke. For the last few days, the factory has been going through routine maintenance and repairs and the management has purchased raw materials like bagasse and molasses to be used for ethanol production.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The management has also negotiated with KPLC to ensure that power is constantly supplied during the operation. “We have seen a team from Kenya Power who came over and inspected power transformers before reconnecting its electricity supply,” said Wabuke.
SEE ALSO :Mumias Sugar: Once thriving giant that became victim of its success and historyThe revival exercise is taking long to be achieved as the company struggle with sourcing adequate supply of raw material for milling. Most of the farmers who were contracted by the company stopped the sugarcane crop plantation after multiple delays in their payment for cane delivered.
