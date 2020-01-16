Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled
SEE ALSO :Rebel leader now threatens to pull out of peace dealIn a speech early on Wednesday, the sovereign council head, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, vowed to stand firm against any coup attempt and added that the army was in control of all buildings used by the intelligence service. “All headquarters are under the army’s control and the airspace is now open,” Burhan said. “What happened on Tuesday was a revolt,” said Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, the army chief of staff, but the military had been able to end it with minimal casualties.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Restructuring the security apparatus blamed for suppressing dissent under Bashir was a key demand of the uprising that had forced his removal. However, once dismissed by the new transitional government, many of the security agents returned to barracks without handing in their weapons.
