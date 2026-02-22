COMESA, Kenya and EU push for aviation safety

Audio By Vocalize

Regional leaders and development partners have renewed calls for accelerated aviation reforms to improve safety standards.

Addressing the 5th Programme Steering Committee (PSC) meeting of the Support to Air Transport Sector Development (SATSD) programme at Sarova Whitesands beach resort in Mombasa yesterday, the leaders said it was critical for Kenya and the region to boost air transport and improve the movement of goods and services.

The two-day meeting brought together representatives from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the European Union, and technical aviation institutions to assess progress and chart the final implementation phase of the EU-funded programme, which is scheduled to conclude in December this year.

The EU has committed €8 million (about Sh1.2 billion) to the programme, with the funder calling for measurable improvements in efficiency and impact.

COMESA Assistant Secretary General for Programmes Dr. Mohamed Kadah said the programme had delayed at the initial stage due to logistical challenges since it involved several players in the region.

He said air transport remained a critical driver of economic and social development, linking markets, jobs, education, and health services across the region.

However, he noted that despite aviation’s strategic importance in accelerating trade, tourism, and regional integration, many African states continue to face challenges,s including inadequate infrastructure, fragmented regulatory frameworks, and limited institutional capacity.

“These constraints continue to affect air connectivity, competitiveness, and the ability of member states to fully benefit from regional integration initiatives such asthe Single African Air Transport Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Kadah highlighted key milestones achieved under SATSD, including strengthened advocacy for the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), support to South Sudan in meeting Revised Abuja Safety Targets, and assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo in implementing Performance-Based Navigation systems.

He urged member states to prioritise domestication and implementation of validated regional frameworks before the conclusion of the programme.

COMESA focal point in Kenya Mr Tobias Odongo, underscored the importance of aviation to tourism and economic growth and called for sustainable reforms in the air transport sector.

Odongo described air transport as a lifeline for global prosperity, noting its significant contribution to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP and employment.

He noted that for Kenya, the SATSD programme is essential because it directly bolsters the ability to comply with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, improves safety oversight, and reinforces the country’s role as a regional aviation hub.

He cited the recent aviation workers’ strikes that disrupted flights, saying the experience highlighted the urgency of implementing harmonised regional reforms to ensure service reliability and resilience.

“This programme is a catalyst for the trade, investment, and regional competitiveness we all seek.

“We must also acknowledge the vulnerabilities in our sector. Recent aviation worker strikes in Kenya have caused significant disruptions, leading to flight cancellations and leaving passengers, including some delegates for this very meeting, stranded at our major airports,” Odongo stated.

Kenya reiterated its commitment to strengthening safety oversight, improving air navigation efficiency, and advancing fair competition regimes in line with continental frameworks such as the Yamoussoukro Decision and SAATM.

Mr Claudio Bacigalupi, head of cooperation at the EU delegation to Zambia and COMESA, which has committed €8 million (Sh1.2 billion) to the programme, welcomed recent progress but called for measurable improvements in efficiency and impact.

Bacigalupi said while corrective measures had been introduced, including improved reporting and streamlined workshops, more emphasis must be placed on translating studies and model regulations into practical national reforms.

“Global gateway is not only about investing in infrastructure; it is about investing in standards, governance, regulatory convergence, and long-term partnerships. In the aviation sector, this means supporting safe, efficient, and competitive air transport systems that can connect people, markets and opportunities reliably,” he noted.

He observed that persistent financial and institutional capacity constraints continued to hinder the sector’s development, saying there was a need to align policy and regulatory frameworks with international standards and to advance the liberalisation of air transport markets in line with the Yamoussoukro decision.

He demanded results and value for money, noting that only €4 million has been committed so far, with the EU expressing concern that about 40 percent of total expenditure has gone to staff and project management costs.

Bacigalupi stressed that future activities must prioritise results and value for money rather than simply absorbing the remaining funds.

He also encouraged stronger coordination with international aviation bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to avoid duplication and maximise impact.

With the programme extended until December 31, 2026, delegates are expected to review lessons learned, agree on a realistic 2026 work plan and budget, and explore potential future partnerships to sustain reforms beyond the current funding cycle.

Stakeholders emphasised that the ultimate goal is to build a safer, more secure, efficient and sustainable air transport sector capable of supporting trade, tourism and deeper regional integration across Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

The meeting concludes today with recommendations expected to guide the programme’s final implementation phase.