Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain

Corporate logo of Dubai Airports is seen at terminal three of Dubai Airports in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2018. [REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed]

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, canceled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been canceled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter. Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport’s runway area submerged under water. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai. Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.