I make Sh1,200 daily selling sugarcane
SEE ALSO :Luck played no role in shaping our businessI consider selling sugarcane a good job as I employ myself. I can earn up to Sh1,200 on a good day, an amount I’d never be paid working on people’s farms. The job entails buying sugarcane from farmers in the morning. I buy each cane at Sh10 and sell it for at least Sh30. The sugarcane from Gichera and Muregwa areas is best.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In a day, I sell about 40 sugarcanes, but I can sell more if demand is high. In the past, I’d sell indigenous sugarcane varieties, but I’ve since switched to the Mumias variety, which customers prefer because of its tenderness.
SEE ALSO :Consistency is key to entrepreneurial successThe job comes with its own challenges; such as muscle strain after a hard day’s work. The ban on polythene bags also affects operations as I can’t store the tiny pieces of peeled sugarcane that customers prefer to take away. However, I now have more environmentally-friendly bags. The job has enabled me to educate my children up to college and even bought me a motorcycle, which I use to transport sugarcane.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.