What to think about when expanding your business scope

Tony Sahni, Group MD, Securex Agencies (K) Limited.

It is almost an accepted fact that entrepreneurs, especially when starting out, can be a bit trigger-happy.This was certainly the case when I was in my thirties. I invested resources in several businesses that I did not particularly understand because they were beyond my scope of expertise. I jumped head first into ventures without much thought. Perhaps we can put this down to youthful exuberance and the desire to just get the ball rolling. With the benefit of hindsight, it became clear that I would have been better off sticking to my core rather than having my finger in many pies. As they say, you cannot sit on two toilet seats, so to speak.

