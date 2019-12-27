Firm wants Sh174m for renovating RVR coaches
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.However, RVR’s concession was terminated in July 2017 due to its failure to meet the set operating targets and agreements, a move that saw Siewa seek legal redress in court. The firm was said to owe lenders and suppliers more than Sh16 billion. In October that same year, the Ugandan government also terminated its contract with RVR, citing failure by the firm to meet its obligations as set out in the concession agreement signed when the firm took over the Kenya-Uganda Railway in 2006. Siewa sued RVR for breach of contract but before the case could be heard, it filed an application on September 13, 2017 seeking to have RVR give security for the Sh174 million claim. It argued that RVR had no known assets which could be liquidated to settle any decree made in its favour if it were to succeed in the case. The court was told that RVR’s shares are owned by foreign entities among them Egyptian firm Qalaa Holdings with 80 per cent shareholding and the remaining 20 per cent held by Bomi Holdings of Uganda and international finance institutions. In its response, RVR accused the company of misapprehending the law and engaging in what in its view was abuse of court process, adding that the order for security payment if granted would be equal to condemning the defendant unheard. The High Court judge ordered RVR to pay the Sh56 million for security within 60 days. Justice Ngetich said with the handing back of assets to the third party, Kenya Railways, and without any proof of business operations in Kenya by RVR, Siewa had justifiable reason to fear the failure or delay in satisfying the decree in the event of successful litigation. Aggrieved by the order, RVR filed an application at the Court of Appeal on May 28, 2018 seeking orders suspending the High Court decision pending hearing and determination of the intended appeal.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.