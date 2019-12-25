Kenyan shilling firm ahead of holiday season

The Kenyan Shilling. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

The Kenyan shilling was firm against the dollar yesterday supported by inflows from diaspora remittances amid businesses closing ahead of the holiday season, traders said.In morning trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/90 per dollar, the same as Monday’s close. Markets will remain closed on December 25 and 26 for public holidays.

