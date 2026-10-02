I could not let all those people die, Pilot in flydubai attack says

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FlyDubai pilot Smit Machchhar, as he is recovering in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. [AFP]

An Indian pilot attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flight from the UAE to Israel said Friday that he "could not let all those people die", in his first public remarks after he helped stop the plane from crashing.

His actions on Wednesday helped avert disaster when he managed to open the cockpit door despite suffering injuries, allowing passengers and crew to take control of the plane and make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot has been returned to the United Arab Emirates, where the incident is under investigation to determine any "terrorist activity or intent".

The mostly Israeli passengers on the flight have been flown back to Israel on a replacement plane.

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a call from his hospital bed that he knew he had to act quickly, saying his opening the cockpit door was a "last push" to get help.

"I had suffered so many injuries that I had collapsed. At that time, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I knew this was the last push, that the door was right there," he said.

"I was being hit even then, but I just opened the door and everyone came in."

Machchhar, who has 17 years of aviation experience -- 11 as a captain -- described the moment he realised the plane was going down while he was lying injured.

He told Modi that during the ordeal, he had recited a Hindu devotional prayer dedicated to the deity Hanuman.

"I know God himself saved me," he said.

He said years of aviation experience allowed him to understand what was happening even while he was wounded.

'Kill me, kill me'

The circumstances of the confrontation are under investigation, but the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar, leaving him wounded and triggering a struggle for control of the aircraft.

Passengers described rushing the cockpit and a fight for control after the plane suddenly plummeted -- losing around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to the Flightradar24 website.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ 1073. [AFP]

Modi said Machchhar's actions helped save many lives and avert "a great tragedy".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier also credited Machchhar, as well as the flight's passengers, with averting catastrophe.

US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that if Iran was found to be linked to the attack, the country would be "hit very hard".

Netanyahu has said the suspect had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination".

"The attacker, he calls out to the aircrew, 'Kill me, kill me'," Netanyahu told US media, adding it was "clear he was suicidal".

The Israeli leader identified the co-pilot as an Omani national and said Israel would check how he had been cleared to work on flights to the country.

"We have constraints that say that you can't have pilots from countries that don't have diplomatic relations with Israel. Obviously, he was able to go through that," Netanyahu told Fox News.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel since the attack, leaving some Israelis stranded in the UAE.

Israel's flag carrier El Al is planning replacement flights to bring them home but was forced to cancel them Friday, saying Emirati authorities had not given landing permission.

"As soon as approval is received from the authorities, we are prepared to carry out the special flights to Dubai and return the Israelis home as soon as possible," El Al said in an online notice.