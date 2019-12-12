Sort out coffee and tea woes, MPs told

Members of Parliament and leaders from coffee and tea-producing regions have been challenged to tackle hurdles faced by farmers but through right the channels. The MPs have been told to come up with laws and policies in Parliament to address farmers’ problems instead of making noise and politicking on such matters touching on ordinary Kenyans. Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) chairman Dennis Wawerusaid there were proper channels and ways of helping farmers reap from their sweat rather than seeking political mileage.

“It is unfortunate that some MPs are spending their time complaining about woes in the coffee and tea sectors at every public forum, including burials and weddings. Let them make laws in Parliament that touch on coffee and tea earnings. Most of them are just seeking cheap publicity,” Mr Waweru (pictured) said yesterday during an interview with a local radio station.The former Dagoretti South MP said most legislators from coffee and tea- growing regions sat on the Agriculture, Budget, Finance and Trade committees in Parliament, but their contribution was wanting.

“They are mandated to come up with solutions on how our farm produce can have value addition by crafting policies that will curb imports of powder milk and on how our coffee and tea will be processed locally instead of selling it raw,” said Waweru. He urged the MPs to come up with a Bill to be discussed in Parliament on how to improve agricultural produce in the country.

Recently, leaders, especially from Mt Kenya region, have been complaining of poor earnings for coffee and tea farmers and used the issue to rope in 2022 succession politics.

