Effects of weather on the hustler
SEE ALSO :Indonesia shuts some schools as haze again clouds the skiesThe sunshine makes it to easy to get solar power where hustlers are not connected to the grid. And it’s cheaper in clothes - you wear less. In addition to poverty, slums thrive in Africa because the weather allows. You can‘t live in shacks through deep winters or hot and humid summers. In developed countries, there is a deliberate effort to mitigate the suffering of the hustlers even when the weather is not extreme. They benefit from public housing and other subsidies. These countries long realized that hustling is not a crime, it’s the reality of life. We can never be the same. Even our IQ are different and not for the fault of our own.
In Kenya we seem to think that hustlers are in that position because they never worked hard in school, they are careless, lazy or unambitious. There are forces that can be overwhelming to them, some from nature like extreme weather, natural endowment or regulations. Great civilizations try and uplift those already disadvantaged by nature. We seem to either keep them in their current position or bring them further down. But we are trying with stipends for the elderly. The suffering of the hustlers through floods or droughts exposes the fissures in our socio-economic systems. We need to close then. Will BBI do it? Hustlers are the majority in our economy and drive it without recognition. We must address their needs in both bad and good weather. Condolences to those who lost their relatives in extreme weather.
