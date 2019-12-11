Boss stuns 200 workers by handing them over Sh1 billion Christmas bonus
SEE ALSO :KCPE, KCSE results out before ChristmasVideo of the night shows workers react with joy as they realised what had happened. Chairman Edward St John, who founded the real estate company, revealed the refreshing bonus on Saturday. He said: “To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. And the chairman continued: “I may steer the boat, but they're the ones that run the boat.
SEE ALSO :A relic of Jesus' manger, Christmas gift from pope to Bethlehem“They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing.” One employee stated: "What happened tonight was magical. It is life-changing."
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.