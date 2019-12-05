Oil up nearly 2% ahead of OPEC output talks
- Reuters 05th Dec 2019 00:00:00 GMT +0300
Oil gained yesterday ahead of an expected extension to production curbs by Opec and its allies, with further support from industry data showing a larger than forecast drop in US crude stockpiles.
Brent crude futures were up $1.18, or 1.9 per cent, at $62 (Sh6,386) a barrel in early trading.
The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up by 94 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $57.04 (Sh5,875).
