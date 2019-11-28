New KCC launches sugar-free milk

New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey,Ali Noor Ismail PS Ministry Of Industry Trade & Co-operatives & Trade and Co-operatives.

New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) yesterday launched lactose-free milk.This product will enable those who are lactose intolerant to consume milk with no side effects such as abdominal cramps, bloating and diarrhea. Lactose intolerance is a digestive disorder caused by the inability to digest the sugar component in dairy products. Speaking at the launch, New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey said they were pleased to now accommodate the needs of every consumer. “Close to 40 per cent of the population is having challenges taking milk due to their inability to digest lactose,” he said. “After years of research, experiments and testing the feedback is successful.” Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya assured consumers on the safety of milk in the country following reports of illegal imports of milk powder, especially in Eastleigh. “The reports I have from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is that products that are processed by established companies in this country are safe,” he said.

The CS asked Kebs, the Livestock ministry and regulators to ensure that unsafe products are kept out of the market.

