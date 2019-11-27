Bernard Otieno resigns as Sony Sugar MD

Sony Sugar managing director Bernard Otieno has resigned.Otieno tendered his resignation to the Company's Board of Directors chaired by former Migori MP Owino Likowa. ''Yes Otieno indeed opted for early retirement leaving at the age of 53 and the Board has formally accepted his resignation,'' Likowa told the Standard on phone. On Wednesday, Otieno, too, confirmed in a separate interview that he had opted for voluntary retirement after being on leave for nearly seven months running.

''I have opted for early retirement which is an option discretion once a public servant has attained the age of 50 and above,'' he explained. In April this year, the board sent him on compulsory leave over claims of embezzlement of funds. The decision followed a protest letter by the Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers, which made an allegation of misuse of the funds during his tenure.

His woes deepened when the union's Deputy Secretary-General John Ogutu accused him of reportedly failing to streamline Sony's finances. This came after some 2,000 workers went on strike and held demonstrations in Awendo, Migori County, months ago demanding for close to Sh100 million in salary arrears.

