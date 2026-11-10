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Bhang raid turns violent as suspects attack police officers

By Peter Ochieng | Nov. 10, 2026
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A dramatic police raid turned violent when suspected bhang peddlers attacked officers, seriously injuring one in Bondeni Dip village, Kachumba, Uasin Gishu County.

Turbo Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Wekesa said officers, acting on a tip-off, raided the village to arrest people suspected of selling bhang from a house.

When the officers arrived at the house, they found a sack of bhang and moved to arrest the suspects. However, their accomplices joined in and began attacking the officers.

"It is unfortunate to see people attacking government officers who are mandated to save and protect lives. When my team arrived there, a group of four people came out armed with crude weapons. One of them attacked an officer with a panga, slashing his hand in an attempt to scare the other officers," Wekesa said.

"This prompted the officers to seek reinforcement from nearby stations. That is how they escaped death as tension was building in the village," he added.

The police boss said officers managed to arrest two suspects, including the one who slashed the officer's hand. The other two remain at large.

The injured officer was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"The suspects will be arraigned in court once the investigation is over," Wekesa said. 

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Bhang Raid Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Patrick Wekesa Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
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