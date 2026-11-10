Mwongozo Mpya Party leader Macharia Njeru warns against ethnic incitement in Rift valley political meetings

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Mwongozo Mpya Party leader Macharia Njeru addresses reporters after a meet-the-people-tour in Nakuru County on November 8,2026. [Ben Ahenda,Standard]

Macharia Njeru has warned Rift Valley political leaders against incitement in their political activities as the campaign mood gathers momentum ahead of next year’s General election.

The leader who aspires to be elected the next president of the republic, said leaders should sell their agendas to the masses and the latter left to make their independent decisions.

"What leaders should do in Rift Valley and in any part of the country is to sell their manifestos but not incite the populace," said Njeru.

He warned against a repeat of past ethnic clashes if politicians are allowed to continue the current trend in their campaigning during the meet-the-people tours.

"We should not allow our country to go to the dogs just because of elections. The polls will come and go, but we'll remain in our current homes. It's only a one-day affair, which should not lead us to deaths, displacements and wanton destruction of property," he told reporters after touring different parts of Nakuru County over the weekend.

The former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairman appealed to the public to be discerning about the kind of people they need to lead them.

"Pick leaders, not politicians. Our country has been messed up because we elect politicians but not leaders since independence," said Njeru.

Njeru, who confirmed he will be seeking election as the next president of the republic on his party's ticket said he's ready to work with the opposition to vote out the government.

He pointed out that the health and education sectors had been messed up by the current regime and needed to be corrected.

"We are messed up in the education and health sectors, and we cannot allow it to continue. Therefore, I'm ready to team up with like-minded parties to bring back the desired changes to the people," he said.

Njeru said he would scrap the housing levy and lower taxes upon election.

"The country has been messed up in the hands of politicians who offer bad leadership. We need to elect leaders and not politicians," he stated.

"That is how millions are lost in corruption, and billions lost annually in the hands of bad leadership," said Njeru.