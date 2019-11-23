A cobbler’s hustle – pocketing Sh600 daily

Francis Njenga Kariuki, 25

Before I ventured into self-employment, I had worked as a mechanical wiring employee for two years.I engaged in several short-lived self-employment ventures, before finally settling down as a cobbler, and have been in this business for six years now. Like any other work, I face challenges among them delays in customers picking their repaired footwear, bags, purses and other items. Some customers negotiate below the value of the services rendered. Most times I have to make concessions in order to keep them coming rather than see them ending up with the competitors.

There is also harassment from county council officials. To augment my income, I dye leather items to prolong their life and sell shoe soles and laces. Weekdays do not record much of customer traffic compared to weekends.

A good day earns me Sh600.

